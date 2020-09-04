Florence added eight new businesses in August

In the month of August 2020 alone, the City of Florence added eight new brick and mortar shops.

The new businesses include restaurants, retail stores, manufacturers and more.

The city says if you are interested in opening a business in Florence, you can contact Melissa Bevis, the Business Development Coordinator, at 256-740-6086.

"Please continue to support all of our businesses. Their success has a significant impact on our local economy," a statement from the mayor's office on Friday said.

Here is a list from the city of the new businesses:

1. North Wood Wine & Spirits 1702 N. Wood Ave.

2. Dare to Dance 2630 Hough Rd.

3. G’s & Big Bertha’s BBQ & Soul Food 1227 N. Wood Ave.

4. Taqueria El Paisano 1550 Florence Blvd.

5. Green Leaf & Company 2811 Mall Dr.

6. Green Acres Organic Pharms, Inc. 3115 Northington Ct.

7. Alliance Sand-Florence Port 290 Patton Island Rd.

8. Thompson Concrete Products 1225 Railroad Ave.