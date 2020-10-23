Florence activists hopeful Confederate monument will come down after Huntsville’s monument relocated

Early Friday morning, the Confederate monument in Huntsville was moved and now that's giving hope that the same thing could happen in Florence.

Activists in Florence have been protesting the removal of the Confederate monument with barricades around it for years and over the last 20 weeks have held consistent protests to remove it, but nothing has been done.

Activists with Project Say Something said after seeing countless other cities, the latest being Huntsville, break Alabama's law and move their monuments has given them hope that the city leaders in Florence and the county will do the right thing and take it down instead of playing hot potato with the issue.

"We're definitely energized about it but also disappointed that it's taken this long for our city to bring the monument down, so it's a little bit of both," said Camille Bennett.

A few weeks ago, the city of Florence sent the county commission a resolution asking the county if they can come onto their property and relocate the monument. The county commission has not responded.

On Friday, WAAY 31 emailed the chairman of the county commission, Danny Pettus, asking about the resolution. He has not responded.