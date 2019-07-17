Rain, storms impacting Shoals area

UPDATE: Florence Utilities reports all outages have been restored.

UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Colbert, Franklin and Lawrence counties until 11:15 a.m.

UPDATE: As of 8:05 a.m.: Florence Utilities reports 4 outages impacting 73 customers.

UPDATE: As of 7:55 a.m.: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports a roadway flooded on US72 EB @ MP28.4 at Highland Ave in Tuscumbia. Expect moderate delays. This is in Colbert County.

UPDATE: As of 7:40 a.m.: 11,595 Florence Utilities customers are without power and there are 18 reported outages.

From earlier:

According to the Florence Utilities power outage map, there are 10 pockets of 500+ customers without power and one of 200-499.

There are 20 outage spots in total with 17,403 customers impacted.

See the power outage map here

The Lauderdale County EMA said there are reports of a tree down on both County Road 7 and County Road 639.

There is also some water on the road at County Road 47 near Shoals Creek.

Colbert and Lauderdale counties are under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:30 a.m.

