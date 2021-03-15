Florence Rocks Relief Grant to help local musicians and others struggling during the pandemic

The city of Florence is helping the musical community that's been kicked down by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the city announced the Florence Rocks Relief Grant that will open up to musicians, recording studios or anyone who works locally in the music industry. The grant has $60,000 available in funds for musicians.

The city said the music industry in the Shoals hasn't bounced back yet from the pandemic, and they hope this will help artists.

"We wanted to do something if we could to assist them, and when this third round of funding became available, it was really a no-brainer," said the head of Florence's Planning Department, Melissa Bailey.

The funds will be given out on a case-by-case basis. On Thursday, the application process opens up. You can click here to learn more about the grant and the application process.