Florence Police are warning residents in its jurisdiction about a money scam.
In a tweet, they said they have reacieved information about a phone scam where callers ask people for money on behalf of the police deaprtment.
Florence Police said they will never contact anyone over the phone to solicit money.
Related Content
- Florence Police warn people of a phone scam
- Madison police issue scam warning
- Alabama Securities Commission warns of Florence-related scams
- Huntsville Police warn of a new scam
- Decatur police issue scam warnings, tips
- Huntsville Utilities warns of scam
- U.S. Army warning people about scam text message
- Decatur police warn of scam making the rounds
- Decatur Police Department warns residents of IRS scam
- Madison police warn public of robo-call donation scam
Scroll for more content...