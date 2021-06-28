Florence Police seek help finding ‘missing and endangered’ man

The Florence Police Department is asking for help finding 23-year-old Andrew Glenn Denton.

In a new release, the department refers to Denton as missing and endangered.

He was last seen about 4 p.m. June 11 in the area of Huntsville Road in Florence.

Police said he “may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.”

Denton is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with a brown eyes and blonde/strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with information on Denton is asked to call the department at 256-760-6610 or 911.