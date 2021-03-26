Florence Police officer ‘sore, but doing good’ after being struck by lightning Thursday

The Florence Police Department says the officer who was struck by lightning during Thursday’s severe weather is “sore, but doing good.”

Officer James Piteo was struck by lightning while placing barricades to combat flooding at the intersection and Chisholm and Gresham roads about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Florence Police Department Officer James Piteo Florence Police Department Officer James Piteo

Florence police said a Ranger and other officers were able to provide immediate first aid to Piteo. He was put in the backseat of a police vehicle with a paramedic and rushed to North Alabama Medical Center.

“Officer Piteo is still sore, but doing good,” the department said in a news release. “Officer Piteo and the Florence Police Department would like to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers.