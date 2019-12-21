Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Florence Police investigating deadly shooting Saturday

Florence Police are investigating a deadly shooting from early Saturday morning.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 7:28 AM
Updated: Dec 21, 2019 7:34 AM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

One person is dead after a deadly shooting in Florence early Saturday morning. It happened off Long Lane road. Florence Police were called out to a report of a shooting around 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man inside a residence that had been shot. The man had died by the time the Florence Fire Department and Shoals Ambulance arrived. 

Derrick Turnley, from Florence is in custody on a murder charge. Police are still working to notify the family of the victim. His name will not be released until then. 

If anyone has any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Kevin Jackson at (256) 760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP,” plus the message.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we gather more information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events