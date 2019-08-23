Florence Police identify body found in Tennessee River

Florence Police are investigating a death after they identified a male body that was found in the Tennessee River Thursday night.

Florence Police made a post on their Facebook page asking for people to help identify the man.

The post described the body as a white male about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing glasses.

Police also told WAAY 31 he is a 30 to 50 year old man and he had a bandage on his right leg going from the middle of his calf to his toes.

Officials said they received a call around 6 p.m. Thursday, saying a fisherman at McFarland Park saw a body floating in the water.

Marine police and Florence Police Department then responded and recovered the body.

Officials said this is an ongoing death investigation and they will release more information when they can.