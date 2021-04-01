Florence Police conducting death investigation

Florence Police are on the scene of a death investigation at a home on South Orleans Street.
The cause of death is not yet known, police said.
Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|74710
|1464
|Mobile
|37492
|792
|Madison
|33533
|489
|Tuscaloosa
|25059
|434
|Montgomery
|23743
|552
|Shelby
|23048
|232
|Baldwin
|20505
|301
|Lee
|15417
|166
|Calhoun
|14224
|305
|Morgan
|14131
|263
|Etowah
|13647
|343
|Marshall
|11854
|217
|Houston
|10332
|272
|Elmore
|9953
|202
|Limestone
|9744
|145
|Cullman
|9380
|186
|St. Clair
|9350
|232
|Lauderdale
|9140
|219
|DeKalb
|8696
|179
|Talladega
|7987
|167
|Walker
|7058
|274
|Jackson
|6724
|106
|Autauga
|6589
|99
|Blount
|6444
|131
|Colbert
|6170
|126
|Coffee
|5384
|110
|Dale
|4760
|109
|Russell
|4230
|36
|Franklin
|4185
|82
|Covington
|4041
|111
|Chilton
|4034
|109
|Escambia
|3860
|74
|Tallapoosa
|3847
|144
|Dallas
|3513
|148
|Chambers
|3488
|117
|Clarke
|3459
|59
|Marion
|3062
|99
|Pike
|3042
|74
|Lawrence
|2926
|94
|Winston
|2717
|71
|Bibb
|2542
|58
|Marengo
|2495
|58
|Geneva
|2446
|74
|Pickens
|2323
|57
|Barbour
|2227
|55
|Hale
|2162
|73
|Butler
|2097
|66
|Fayette
|2063
|59
|Henry
|1867
|42
|Cherokee
|1806
|43
|Randolph
|1752
|41
|Monroe
|1704
|39
|Washington
|1639
|38
|Macon
|1537
|47
|Crenshaw
|1502
|57
|Clay
|1481
|54
|Cleburne
|1452
|41
|Lamar
|1384
|33
|Lowndes
|1362
|53
|Wilcox
|1244
|26
|Bullock
|1207
|40
|Conecuh
|1086
|26
|Perry
|1079
|27
|Sumter
|1024
|32
|Coosa
|942
|24
|Greene
|904
|34
|Choctaw
|583
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|90477
|1561
|Davidson
|85496
|896
|Knox
|48369
|614
|Hamilton
|42338
|477
|Rutherford
|40844
|409
|Williamson
|26612
|213
|Sumner
|22555
|337
|Montgomery
|18392
|221
|Out of TN
|17855
|106
|Wilson
|17520
|219
|Unassigned
|16230
|129
|Sullivan
|15417
|281
|Blount
|14698
|194
|Bradley
|14035
|145
|Washington
|13482
|239
|Sevier
|12840
|173
|Maury
|12705
|162
|Putnam
|10977
|173
|Madison
|10482
|238
|Robertson
|9361
|127
|Anderson
|8454
|165
|Hamblen
|8355
|170
|Greene
|7510
|151
|Tipton
|7120
|104
|Coffee
|6696
|120
|Dickson
|6506
|107
|Cumberland
|6340
|125
|Gibson
|6289
|143
|Bedford
|6226
|125
|Carter
|6214
|156
|McMinn
|6186
|95
|Roane
|6069
|100
|Jefferson
|5937
|121
|Loudon
|5897
|68
|Lawrence
|5695
|86
|Monroe
|5559
|95
|Hawkins
|5556
|104
|Warren
|5433
|80
|Dyer
|5313
|103
|Franklin
|4991
|87
|Fayette
|4794
|78
|Obion
|4438
|96
|Cocke
|4348
|98
|Cheatham
|4261
|50
|Rhea
|4252
|75
|Lincoln
|4243
|63
|Marshall
|4035
|57
|Campbell
|4008
|61
|Weakley
|3921
|60
|Giles
|3858
|98
|Henderson
|3658
|74
|Carroll
|3541
|82
|Macon
|3485
|74
|White
|3484
|68
|Hardeman
|3426
|63
|Hardin
|3416
|66
|Lauderdale
|3114
|44
|Henry
|3076
|75
|Marion
|3051
|46
|Scott
|2988
|45
|Claiborne
|2977
|74
|Wayne
|2935
|33
|Overton
|2926
|60
|Hickman
|2748
|43
|McNairy
|2740
|54
|DeKalb
|2726
|53
|Smith
|2687
|37
|Haywood
|2670
|60
|Grainger
|2519
|49
|Trousdale
|2458
|22
|Morgan
|2393
|39
|Fentress
|2346
|45
|Johnson
|2223
|38
|Chester
|2073
|48
|Bledsoe
|2068
|11
|Crockett
|1980
|48
|Polk
|1922
|24
|Unicoi
|1874
|49
|Cannon
|1847
|31
|Union
|1823
|34
|Grundy
|1743
|30
|Lake
|1688
|26
|Humphreys
|1628
|21
|Sequatchie
|1626
|29
|Benton
|1571
|40
|Decatur
|1562
|38
|Lewis
|1521
|25
|Meigs
|1311
|23
|Jackson
|1284
|35
|Stewart
|1279
|27
|Clay
|1076
|31
|Houston
|1061
|33
|Perry
|1054
|28
|Moore
|985
|17
|Van Buren
|814
|21
|Pickett
|753
|24
|Hancock
|523
|12