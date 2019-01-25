Clear
BREAKING NEWS: President Trump: 'We have reached a deal' to end government shutdown Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Florence Police ask public for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

Florence Police Department Florence Police Department

Witnesses last saw the suspect running north away from the robbery scene.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 3:25 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 3:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Florence Police Department
Florence Police Department
Florence Police Department

Florence Police are asking the public for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On Thursday shortly after 3 p.m., Massey Drugs on North Wood Avenue was robbed at gunpoint. Police say the suspect is believed to be a white male 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall in height with a slender frame. He was dressed in dark clothing and wearing a mask at the time of the robbery.

Witnesses last saw him running north away from the robbery scene. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Florence Police at 256-760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 with the keyword “FPDTIP,” along with the message.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events