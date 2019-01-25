Florence Police ask public for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

Florence Police are asking the public for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On Thursday shortly after 3 p.m., Massey Drugs on North Wood Avenue was robbed at gunpoint. Police say the suspect is believed to be a white male 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall in height with a slender frame. He was dressed in dark clothing and wearing a mask at the time of the robbery.

Witnesses last saw him running north away from the robbery scene. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Florence Police at 256-760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 with the keyword “FPDTIP,” along with the message.