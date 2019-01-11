Florence Police arrest state trooper for domestic violence

Florence Police arrested Michael Vernon, 32, on Wednesday and charged him with two misdemeanor counts of third degree domestic violence.

Police told WAAY 31, it's the department's protocol to not give out information on misdemeanor offenses. WAAY 31 then reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to confirm that Vernon is a state trooper.

"ALEA confirms Michael Vernon is a trooper, who currently is on mandatory administrative leave. Contact the State Personnel Department for anything further," said Robyn Bryan, ALEA Public Information officer.

It's unclear if Vernon was on mandatory administrative leave prior to his domestic violence charges. Vernon was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and has a $2,000 bond.

As of Thursday, he was still in jail. WAAY 31 is working to learn if he has made bond at this time.