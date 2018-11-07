Clear

Florence Police arrest man for passing counterfeit check

Police said he'd receive money back from the forged checks.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 7:50 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Florence Police arrested a man for passing counterfeit checks at a local business. According to police, Frank Wilson would write checks over the cost of a product he'd purchase and then receive cash in return. He was arrested on Tuesday on a third degree charge of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, and a fourth degree charge of Theft of Property. He is held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

