Florence Police arrest man for passing counterfeit check

Florence Police arrested a man for passing counterfeit checks at a local business. According to police, Frank Wilson would write checks over the cost of a product he'd purchase and then receive cash in return. He was arrested on Tuesday on a third degree charge of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, and a fourth degree charge of Theft of Property. He is held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
