Florence Police arrest 'Wedding Crasher'

Florence Police have made an arrest in their “Wedding Crasher” case.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 9:06 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 9:28 AM
Posted By: Marie Waxel

Florence Police have made an arrest in their “Wedding Crasher” case. Sandra Lynn Henson, 52, of Rienzi, MS turned herself in Thursday afternoon.

Police said Henson stole cards containing checks, cash and gift cards were stolen from the gift tables at two local weddings.

In June, a detetective said the department was contacted by more than 11 people from Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. All of those people reported they had photos and video of Henson at their wedding receptions, however, they said they didn't know her or invite her to their weddings.

She is charged with two counts of theft of property. Henson was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and was released after she posted a $2,500 bond.

