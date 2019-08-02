Florence Police have made an arrest in their “Wedding Crasher” case. Sandra Lynn Henson, 52, of Rienzi, MS turned herself in Thursday afternoon.
Police said Henson stole cards containing checks, cash and gift cards were stolen from the gift tables at two local weddings.
In June, a detetective said the department was contacted by more than 11 people from Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. All of those people reported they had photos and video of Henson at their wedding receptions, however, they said they didn't know her or invite her to their weddings.
She is charged with two counts of theft of property. Henson was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and was released after she posted a $2,500 bond.
Related Content
- Florence Police arrest 'Wedding Crasher'
- Florence police: Wedding crasher suspect identified, more cases reported
- Update: Florence police say 'wedding crasher' person of interest in 2 thefts
- Florence police expect to file charges soon in Alabama, Tennessee wedding crasher case
- Limestone attack squirrel, Florence wedding crasher suspect get ‘Live PD’ spotlight
- Florence couple speaks out after falling victim to 'Alabama Wedding Crasher'
- Florence Burglar Arrested
- Florence Police arrest man for vandalizing billboard
- Florence police arrest liquor store robbery suspect
- Man arrested in Florence murder