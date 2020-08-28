Crews respond to apartment fire on Darby Drive in Florence

Around 4:00 a.m Friday morning, Florence Police and Florence Fire responded to an apartment fire in the 1800 block of Darby Drive.
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 4:18 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 6:01 AM
