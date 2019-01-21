Clear
Florence Police, Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office: Suspect posing as law enforcement to solicit cash cards

The suspect goes by "Officer Brooks" and "Lieutenant Brooks" over the phone.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 4:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Florence Police and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office are warning the public of a male suspect who has called people to solicit money by falsely claiming to be "Lieutenant Brooks" and "Officer Brooks with the Florence Sheriff's Department."

Florence Police say he is calling people and advising they have warrants and need to purchase a $500 Google credit card. A Facebook post says there is not an "Officer Brooks" with the department and that payment by gift card or credit card is not accepted.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office received three reports of the scam on Saturday, January 19. The suspect demands cash cards be purchased in order for victims to avoid arrest. According to the sheriff's office, around $2,000 has been taken from victims. 

If this person has contacted you, Florence Police ask you to call them at 256-760-6500 to report the incident. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office advises it will never call anyone and demand them to purchase a card in order to avoid arrest.

Post by Florence Alabama Police Department.

