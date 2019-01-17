Clear
Florence Police: State trooper arrested for violating protection from abuse order

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 4:22 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 4:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Thursday at approximately 4 p.m., State Trooper Michael Vernon, 32, was arrested at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Florence Police say he is facing two charges of violating a protection from abuse order. He is being booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.


Michael Vernon

Vernon was previously arrested on January 9 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of third degree domestic violence. For more information about this previous arrest, click HERE.

