Florence Police, SWAT at standoff on Chisholm Road

According to Florence Police, they received a call for a person in mental distress at the 2300 block of Chisholm Road.
A male is barricaded in a residence with firearms. When police approached the home, a shot was fired not directed at the officers. SWAT is at the scene, and police urge people to avoid the area.
WAAY 31 will provide updates.
