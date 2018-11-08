Clear
Florence Police, SWAT at standoff on Chisholm Road

Florence Police and SWAT are at Chisholm Road where a person said to be in mental distress is barricaded in a residence with firearms.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 10:39 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 11:56 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Florence Police, they received a call for a person in mental distress at the 2300 block of Chisholm Road.

A male is barricaded in a residence with firearms. When police approached the home, a shot was fired not directed at the officers. SWAT is at the scene, and police urge people to avoid the area.

WAAY 31 will provide updates.

