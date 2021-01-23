Police arrest man in fatal Florence shooting

On Saturday, Florence Police responded to a shots fired call on South Cedar St. Authorities said upon arrival they located an injured man and rendered aid until he could be transported to the North Alabama Medical Center. The victim was later pronounced dead after he arrived at the hospital.

Police say they arrested James David Hall and charged him with murder. He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center being held on a $150,000 bond. Police have not released the name of the victim. Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.