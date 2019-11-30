Florence Police, Fire respond to driver stuck in flood waters

Florence Police and Florence Fire responded to a car that was stuck in flood waters Saturday afternoon.

They said the vehicle was stuck in the water at the intersection of Chisholm Road and Gresham Road.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area. They didn't state how many people were in the car that was stuck in the flood water.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director George Grabryan said they also had reports of flooding on Gresham Road near Seville Street in the area of Florence Mall.

Earlier in the afternoon, Colbert County EMA director Michael David Smith said they received reports of power outages as well as dime sized hail.

Over in Limestone County, there were reports of power outages around the county. Athens Utilities said they also had a confirmed lightning strike that hit one of their breakers.

Crews are working to restore the outages.