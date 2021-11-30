Florence Police Department welcomes 7 new officers, keeping up with growth of city

Florence residents can rest assured, the Florence Police Department has the manpower needed to keep its community safe.

Recently, the department swore in seven new officers. Hiring seven was a way to keep up with the growth in the city and not fall behind.

“If you turn out to be one of those bigger cities like Dallas, they are like 3,000 people behind,” said Chad Breedwell, an officer at the Florence Police Department.

Both Officer Breedwell and Captain Steven Robertson said once you fall behind, it’s hard to ever catch up.

“We try to negate that and actually stay ahead of the curve,” said Breedwell.

The department is allotted 111 officers, their goal is to stay as close to that number as possible.

“We pretty much recruit 24/7,” said Robertson.

After the seven new officers get on the road, the department will still be 3 to 4 officers short, leaving room for expansion.

“There was a time when we had a low number of applicants but that time has passed, and we’ve seen the number slowly go back up,” said Robertson.

Last recruitment, the police department had 30 applicants. Robertson said the number of officers they hire is based on the shoes needing to be filled.

“Our horizons change at least monthly,” Robertson. “We have retirement, medical separation, separation from employment.”

But the mission remains the same.

“We just try to stay ahead of the curve and keep a healthy workforce to provide service for the city,” said Robertson.

In an effort to keep up with recruitment efforts, the Florence Police Department is holding a pre-application clinic at 9 AM on Friday at McFarland Park’s service center. All are welcome to talk with officers and learn more about a career in policing.