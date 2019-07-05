Florence Police Department officer wins praise after being caught playing with kids

The Florence Police Department has shared a Facebook post from Dawn Conner Smith where she puts the spotlight on an officer having a good time with some younger residents.
“This is Officer Danley. What he did today was amazing. If u c him out thank him 4 his service. … These kids were playing ball. He pulls up patrolling. They get scared n r being very cautious. He gets out n starts playing ball with them. Amazing job Officer Danley. Thank u.”
See the full post below
