Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Florence, Lauderdale seek flood-damaged residents

The Florence-Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency is collecting information to help qualify the county and its municipalities for individual assistance if it should become available for uninsured damage.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 2:24 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Florence-Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency is collecting information to help qualify the county and its municipalities for individual assistance if it should become available for uninsured damage.

Residents who experienced flood damage are asked to call the agency at 256-760-6363 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to complete a survey.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events