The Florence-Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency is collecting information to help qualify the county and its municipalities for individual assistance if it should become available for uninsured damage.
Residents who experienced flood damage are asked to call the agency at 256-760-6363 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to complete a survey.
Related Content
- Florence, Lauderdale seek flood-damaged residents
- Storm damage in Lauderdale County
- Flooding causes Fayetteville resident to seek change
- Officers to patrol Florence-Lauderdale Public Library
- Weather damage clean up in Lauderdale County
- Residents react after storm hits Lauderdale County
- Lauderdale County residents want to see a culvert replaced to ease flooding issues
- Florence, Lauderdale County leaders break ground on new animal shelter
- New Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter on track despite rain
- Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter giving away free dog houses
Scroll for more content...