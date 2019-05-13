Clear

Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Shelter open to the public

The $3 million project started in 2012.

In the Shoals, the Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Shelter is officially open to the public.

The $3 million project started in 2012. The 1,200-square-foot building was paid for by the city of Florence and the Lauderdale County Commission.

The shelter has several improvements, like a dishwasher, ventilation system and indoor and outdoor kennels. It can hold up to 300 animals.

