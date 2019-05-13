Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Shelter open to the public

Photo Gallery 10 Images
In the Shoals, the Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Shelter is officially open to the public.
The $3 million project started in 2012. The 1,200-square-foot building was paid for by the city of Florence and the Lauderdale County Commission.
The shelter has several improvements, like a dishwasher, ventilation system and indoor and outdoor kennels. It can hold up to 300 animals.
