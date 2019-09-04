Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is waiving dog adoption fees.
Shelter officials say they're near capacity and want to get some of their dogs into your homes. The fees will be waived through Sunday. You can visit the shelter at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence Industrial Park.
For more information, click here.
Related Content
- Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services waives dog adoption fees
- Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter giving away free dog houses
- Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services awarded $500 from Florence Elks Lodge 820
- Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services not accepting new animals after April 19
- Huntsville Animal Service holding adoption special
- Free adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services
- Florence, Lauderdale County leaders break ground on new animal shelter
- New Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter on track despite rain
- Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Shelter open to the public
- Lauderdale shelter not taking animals
Scroll for more content...