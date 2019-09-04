Clear
Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services waives dog adoption fees

Photo: @florencelauderdaleanimalservices on Facebook

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is waiving dog adoption fees.

Shelter officials say they're near capacity and want to get some of their dogs into your homes. The fees will be waived through Sunday. You can visit the shelter at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence Industrial Park.

For more information, click here.

