Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services participating in Empty the Shelter Adoption Day

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is participating in an Empty the Shelter Adoption Day on Oct. 12th.
For each animal adopted for $25, Bissell will donate $100 to the shelter. The shelter says it's one of 125 organizations in 26 states participating in the adoption day.
The shelter is located at 3240 Roberson Road. It's open Monday through Sunday. For more information, click here.
