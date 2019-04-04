Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services not accepting new animals after April 19

On Thursday, Florence Mayor Steve Holt announced that effective Friday, April 19, Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services (FLAS) will cease intake in preparation for the move to its new location at 3240 Roberson Road in the Florence Industrial Park.

Holt says the transition to the new animal services facility is expected to happen the week of May 6. Although the current shelter location will not take in any new animals after April 19, Holt says it will help with owner surrenders by appointment only. These can be made by calling (256) 760-6676.

“We are currently working diligently with Rescue partners to transport animals in the College Street shelter to Rescue organization locations. An Adoption Events Calendar is available on the FLAS website and Facebook page to view events featuring dogs which are eligible for adoption. The $25 adoption fee, which includes spay/neuter and necessary vaccines, will remain in effect until all animals in the current location are adopted,” said Cheryl Jones, Director of FLAS.

Holt says anyone with questions can call Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services at (256) 760-6676.