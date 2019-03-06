On Tuesday, Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services announced it's received a check for $500 from two members of Florence Elks Lodge 820, Mike Daugherty and Charlie Wright.
“This generous donation will provide bedding for the shelter animals. We are incredibly grateful to the Elks Lodge 820. In addition they have allowed FLAS to hold adoption events on their property,” said Cheryl Jones, Director of Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services.
Courtesy of the City of Florence
According to the City of Florence, to date, the Florence Elks Lodge 820 has distributed $12,000 to organizations in the Shoals.
Related Content
- Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services awarded $500 from Florence Elks Lodge 820
- Florence, Lauderdale County leaders break ground on new animal shelter
- New Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter on track despite rain
- Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter giving away free dog houses
- Officers to patrol Florence-Lauderdale Public Library
- Florence, Lauderdale seek flood-damaged residents
- Lauderdale shelter not taking animals
- Florence Burglar Arrested
- Florence Police K-9 unit wins top dog award
- AT&T expands gigabit-speed Internet service to Athens, Florence
Scroll for more content...