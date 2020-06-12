Florence High School gearing up for Friday graduation

This year the ceremony will look a little different. This year students each get just 5 tickets for family and friends.

The goal is to help with social distancing. Ticket holders will have an assigned area to sit. Seats will be marked to show where to sit to keep a 6 foot distance. Graduates will have a designated area to park and line-up. Graduates also won't be allowed to enter stadium seating from the field before, during or after the ceremony.

The ceremony starts at 7 at Braly Stadium. Seating is first come, first serve and families can start seating at 6.