Florence Harbor Marina plans to add 20 new boat slips

Eva Scull is no stranger to the Florence Harbor Marina.

Operating the marina has been a family business since her father purchased the marina back in 1998.

But now that the 20-year user agreement with the city is up, Scull needs to secure another one.

"I have finished one 20-year user agreement and in order to build another set of docks I'd like another 20-year user agreement to go to the bank and borrow the funds," explains Scull.

On Tuesday, she went to the Florence City Council meeting to ask for a new user agreement with the city so she can purchase a new dock.

She says the plans for another set of docks have been in place since 1998. They even built the entrance from the sidewalk. But the dock was never built since they didn't have the demand like they do now.

"I have approximately 40 to 50 people on a waiting list," says Scull.

However, not everyone is on board for the marina's expansion.

"I do expect a little push back, I hope it's not significant," says Scull.

The main opposition for another set of docks is that it would take away from smaller fishermen who can't afford to rent a dock.

But Scull says expanding the marina would be beneficial to the City of Florence since it would allow more people to visit the harbor and provide more revenue to the city.