Florence Firefighters train on obstacle course

Thursday, firefighters trained on a serpentine obstacle course to simulate what it's like responding to a fire scene and driving a big truck.
A parking lot in Florence was turned into the obstacle course with cones marking the figure 8's, narrow spaces, and any obstacles firefighters run into.
"The trucks have a lot of blind spots. Some of these trucks can weigh 40,000 to 50,000 pounds. They don't stop as quickly as your personal vehicles do so it's a lot to learn to operate these trucks safely," said Lt. Jason Kelley.
Firefighters said the main thing is safety not just for them but other cars on the road, too.
