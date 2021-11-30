Florence Firefighters partner with local foundation

A local foundation wants to make Christmas special for children in need and this year, they’ll be receiving help from the fire department.

The William Porter Foundation helps families out in Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Co.

"There’s a lot of parents again who’ve lost their jobs or aren’t able to get enough hours at work and so all of their money’s having to go to their bills, so we’re just trying to take a little stress off of them by meeting this particular need," said Kimberly Wright, President of the William Porter Foundation.

Kimberly Wright has been uplifting the spirits of families since 2004.

She provides them toys.

"It’s grown over the years to where now, we help between about 400 and 800 children each Christmas," said Wright.

"Typically, we do Christmas assistance for children in need. In years past, we’ve set up a toy store in the community and allowed parents to come in and shop for free for their children. But, due to Covid-19, we’ve had to switch it up a little bit and so now we are collecting wish-lists from children in need, and then just filling those wish-lists in and place it in the parents car when they come."

This year, the William Porter Foundation partnered with firefighters in Florence, where the purchase of a t-shirt helps fund Christmas for a kid.

"We see a lot of the kids from day to day, and know that there’s lotta kids in need. Just being firefighters, we love to help folks and we saw this as a good opportunity to raise awareness for children in need and also raise some money," said Bentley Sharp, a representative with local 270 Professional Firefighters Union.

Part of what makes this year so special, is that the fire department is normally involved in another cause.

"This our first year for this charity. Generally, we do a breast cancer shirt in October, but we decided to go with a Christmas event this year and it is going over really well," said Sharp.

For those who would like to purchase a t-shirt - you still have time

"We’re also gonna be at First Friday. So, it’ll be a good time to come by and get a t-shirt from some firefighters and support good organization," Sharp said.

For those with the desire to give directly to a kid, the William Porter Foundation has made that option readily available

"We do have an amazon wish list that’s listed on our Facebook page. And anyone who’s wanting to donate can go to the Facebook page and click on the amazon wish list link and can purchase an item and it will ship directly to the foundation.