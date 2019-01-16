Florence Fire, UNA Police respond to dorm fire

Officials are investigating a fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a University of North Alabama dorm.

According to Bryan Rachal, the Director of Communications and Marketing at UNA's Office of University Advancement, university police and Florence Fire crews responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday to a fire alarm at Rivers Hall. Crews found an active fire on the fifth floor, which they contained quickly.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. Students were allowed back into the building after officials determined the fire had been fully extinguished. Three rooms in the dorm are currently inaccessible, and six students had to be relocated.

Rachal says Florence Fire stated that an electronic smoking device battery had overheated, causing the fire. According to Rachal, it is prohibited to use one of these devices on the UNA campus, but it is not prohibited to have one in your possession.

University officials are investigating whether or not there were any policy violations. Rachal says they are working to assess the needs of the displaced students, but anyone wanting to provide support can do so through the Caring for the Pride fund.