Florence Fire: Shoals Christian football player collapses, being flown to Huntsville Hospital

He has been flown to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

According to Florence Fire Department officials a 14-year-old football player at Shoals Christian collapsed during summer workouts at the school today.

The call came in about 10 a.m.

