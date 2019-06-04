Florence Fire: Shoals Christian football player collapses, being flown to Huntsville Hospital

According to Florence Fire Department officials a 14-year-old football player at Shoals Christian collapsed during summer workouts at the school today.
He has been flown to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.
The call came in about 10 a.m.
