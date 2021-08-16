Florence City Schools will have mask mandate for all students and staff

The Florence City School Board unanimously voted to make all students wear masks because of the spike in covid cases.

Florence City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Jimmy Shaw, said they didn't take this decision lightly and consulted with local pediatricians, and state health officials.

Because they now have this mask mandate in place this helps relax some of the contact tracing guidelines, which means kids will stay in the classroom more with masks.

"We lost several days of instruction last year due to that not being the rule. Last year it didn't matter what you did if you were close contact you had to go home. So being able to not pull kids out of class this year was one of the big pluses for us," said Shaw.

Shaw said he knows you can't please everyone with this decision, but he said he's trying to do what's best for students based off of data and mecial experts.

"There have been parents reach out both ways. There are some that are thankful that we went on and did it and others that are angry and not happy that we did it," said Shaw.

Courtney Drummond is one of the parents who's thankful the school system has a mask mandate. Her son is five and starts kindergarten Thursday with Florence City Schools.

"I'm 100% behind the mask policy. I'm glad they are mandating it rather than making it optional. I know I might be one of the few that feel that way but I will take every step I can to keep my kids safe," said Drummond. "I want them to go to school I want them to have that expierence but if we get shutdown because of covid then were losing all of that. We have to wear our masks right now to go on with our normal lives."

Florence City Shcool students first day back is this Thursday. The mask mandate for the school system has no end date. Shaw said they will revisit it if covid numbers in the area go down.