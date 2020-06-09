Florence City Schools gets $1.2 million early education grant

Florence City Schools received a grant that will help educate some of its youngest students.

The $1.2 million grant will be used to build four new classrooms at W.C. Handy School to educate children from six weeks to three years old.

The money comes from a "Preschool Development Grant, Birth-Five" from the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.

That program will begin at Florence City Schools at the start of the 2020-2021 school year in August.

The district says participation in the new program will have a tuition cost, and before and after-school care will be available.

You can register your child for the program here.