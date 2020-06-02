Florence City Schools expanding the Florence Virtual School program

Florence City Schools announced the Florence Virtual School program will now be available for kindergarten through sixth grade.

Previously the school district only offered the program to grades seven through twelve when the program first started in August 2013.

The district says the K-6 Virtual School will use Florence teachers and one-to-one device initiative.



“Florence City Schools conducted a parent survey this past Spring during the height of distance learning,” explained Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw.

“Within the parent feedback, FCS saw an interest in expansion of Virtual School into elementary and intermediate grades. Florence City Schools is embracing this opportunity to meet the needs of our students, parents and community,” said Dr. Jimmy Shaw, Florence City Schools.



Enrollment in the Florence Virtual School is free.

For more information on the FCS K-6 Virtual School program, you can head to this website at www.florencek12.org/virtual