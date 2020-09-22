Florence City School students will go back five days a week to traditional learning soon

Florence City School students in grades 7th- 12th will be going back five days a week starting in October.

Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw said since school started back for the falcons on August 20th they've only had seven cases between students and staff out of some 4,700 students and more than 500 person staff.

Right now they have two active cases. He said even though they've made this decision for 7th-12th graders to go back full time starting October 12th. They still hold the right to resend that if coroanvirus cases go up.

"It's less than 1% but that's just today. Who knows what could happen tomorrow so? We try not to be arrogant or proud about it. We just pray our good fortune continues," said Shaw.

Shaw said he can't pinpoint one exact reason on why the district has avoided nightmare scenarios with going back to school during a pandemic.

"I feel like our parents have done a very great job in community as far as screening on the front end and not send students to school if they have symptoms. Our custodians and staff and principals have done a really good job cleaning," said Shaw.

Right now, seventh through 12th grade students are on alternating days so the entire student body isn't on campus at one time five days a week. Shaw said the low numbers of cases in the district give them confidence to go back full time to traditional in October.

"If the numbers go back up, we will go back," said Shaw.

Shaw said he's a parent too and one thing that worries him is flu season on top of a pandemic.

"We can't ask a nurse to decide what's a covid cough or what's a flu or cold cough so that does concern us greatly going into the fall to have that. That's one of the factors were going to look at as we proceed," said Shaw.

Going virutal full time is still an option for parents.