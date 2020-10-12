Florence City Council to hold meeting Monday to canvas Oct. 6 election

The runoff election results were ruled too close to call last week. The Florence City Council called a special meeting today to canvass those results. Just 11 votes separate incumbent Mayor Steve Holt and City Councilman Andy Betterton.

It all comes down to 16 provisional ballots left to be counted. Provisional ballots are ones cast that have some sort of discrepancy and it will be up to election officials to determine which ones count. If the election is too close to call again there could be an automatic recount.

Monday's special called council meeting is set for noon. We'll of course bring you the very latest from Florence as those results are released.