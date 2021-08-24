Clear
Florence City Council shuts down motel after hundreds of criminal complaints

In July, the Lauderdale County District Attorney took legal action to shut down the motel after hundreds of complaints involving crimes from drugs to prostitution.

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 3:16 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Breken Terry

The Florence City Council voted Tuesday to order a motel to close.

“The license was revoked and business was ordered to cease and desist immediately,” Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks said of Florence Inn & Suites.

Court documents say Florence Police responded to the motel, located on Florence Boulevard, 878 times in the last four years.

Those calls include prostitution, burglary, robbery, rape, and multiple drug-related calls.

Attorneys previously told WAAY the nuisances were ongoing and occur with the knowledge and consent of the motel owner.

