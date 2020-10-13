Florence City Council passes resolutions in effort to remove Confederate monument

The City of Florence took the first official steps on Tuesday to remove a Confederate monument that sits on the property of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

The city council unanimously passed two resolutions concerning the monument.

One resolution asked the Committee for Alabama Monument Preservation permission to move it, and the second resolution asks the county commission to grant the city permission to come on county property and remove it.

Both resolutions were sponsored by current Mayor Steve Holt and the entire city council.