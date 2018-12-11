Clear
Florence City Council member to serve community a free meal

Kaytrina Simmons said the meal is a time for fellowship and bringing the community together.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:21 AM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Florence City Council member Kaytrina Simmons will host a free community meal Sunday December 16th at the Handy Recreation Center.

Simmons said the meal is a time for fellowship and bringing the community together. Last year, they fed around 400 people and plan to feed even more this year.

Kappa Alpha Psi, a fraternity with the University of North Alabama, will also be doing a coat drive in conjunction with the free meal.

The food will be served from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Simmons said everyone is welcome.

