Photo Gallery 1 Images
Florence City Council member Kaytrina Simmons will host a free community meal Sunday December 16th at the Handy Recreation Center.
Simmons said the meal is a time for fellowship and bringing the community together. Last year, they fed around 400 people and plan to feed even more this year.
Kappa Alpha Psi, a fraternity with the University of North Alabama, will also be doing a coat drive in conjunction with the free meal.
The food will be served from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Simmons said everyone is welcome.
Related Content
- Florence City Council member to serve community a free meal
- Sheffield students elect Junior City Council members
- Free CPR class in Florence
- Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville serves holiday meals
- Thanksgiving meals served to about 1,000 people in Huntsville
- Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals to Morgan Co. inmates
- Florence City Council to vote on 3% electric rate increase
- Shoals community mourns the loss of beloved community member
- Madison City Council moves forward with financing ballpark despite public, member pushback
- Florence City Schools and Northwest Shoals Community College partner up for early college program
Scroll for more content...