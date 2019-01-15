Florence City Council OKs tax increase to hike police, fire pay

The Florence City Council voted Tuesday night to approve a one-cent sales tax increase.
The council aims to use the money generated by the tax to increase the pay of police and firefighters as well as fund other projects and renovations throughout the city.
The tax is expected to generate $9 million for the city.
