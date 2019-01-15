Clear

Florence City Council OKs tax increase to hike police, fire pay

Florence, AL at night

The tax is expected to generate $9 million for the city.

Jan. 15, 2019
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The Florence City Council voted Tuesday night to approve a one-cent sales tax increase.
The council aims to use the money generated by the tax to increase the pay of police and firefighters as well as fund other projects and renovations throughout the city.
