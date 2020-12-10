Florence Christmas Parade set for Thursday night

This year the more than 50 year tradition will look a little different because of the Coronavirus. This year to help with social distancing parade participants will be on the sidewalks standing at a social distance, spectators will drive by in their cars! The socially distanced parade starts at 6 p.m. Thursday on Tennessee Street. Spectators can drive on Tennessee and Court Street to check out the lights.

If you're driving tune into 107.3 for background music for the whole parade. The parade lasts until 9 p.m. Candy will not be thrown at this year's parade. Organizers say even with these changes there's still plenty of excitement!

"After canceling first Friday's, after having to cancel movies in the park, we really wanted to ensure that the christmas parade was able to continue and this is the way we thought that it would be appropriate and socially responsible," said Stephanie Vess, Executive Director.

High school bands in the parade will be spaced out, so parents coming to see their kids will be staggered. Brooks High School will be from 6-6:45, Florence High School 7-7:45 and Rogers High School 8-8:45.