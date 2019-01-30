Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter giving away free dog houses

Animal Control agents in the Shoals are helping residents keep their pets warm during the winter weather.

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter Director, Cheryl Jones, said the community stepped up and provided them with dozens of dog houses.

"Some of the calls we get involve pets without shelter, especially in this cold weather," said Jones. "Rather than write them a ticket, we are trying to provide them ... appropriate shelter for their animals."

Jones said, so far, they have delivered about 12 dog houses for free. According to the shelter, it's Alabama law for pets to have adequate shelter.

"All they have to do is call us and tell us, and we will get one out to them," said Jones.

Jones said, along with some of the dog houses being donated, they also have some leftover dog houses that they won't be moving to the shelter's new location at Florence's Industrial park. Volunteers with the shelter said people can pack the dog houses with hay or other materials for insulation.

Adam Ingram stopped in at the shelter on Wednesday to look at the animals. He said giving the dog houses to those who maybe can't afford it shows the shelter wants to help, rather than punish.

"It's very beneficial because anybody that can't afford proper indoor living facilities for animals, or proper outdoor facilities, they can just come and get a dog house to keep them warm," said Ingram.

Employees at the animal shelter said people can keep the dog houses and do not have to return them. If you need a dog house, you can call the shelter at 256-760-6676.