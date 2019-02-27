Floodwaters receding at McFarland Park in Florence

The flooding has receded somewhat at McFarland Park in Florence but not enough to drive on the roads yet.

The park is flooded because the Tennessee River crested at almost 29 feet on Monday. The Tennessee Valley Authority's Pickwick Dam, about an hour northwest of Florence, is currently spilling 2.8 million gallons of water per second.

TVA is releasing the large amount of water to stop areas from flooding even worse. One of the bathrooms near Pickwick Dam had a wall collapse because of all the water hitting it. Officials say it will take at least a week for the river to go back down below floodstage, which is 18 feet.

"We don't want any accidents, so do not approach the dams. No boat motor can withstand trying to get out of that suction going over the top and going through. It won't be pretty, so we want everyone to be safe," said TVA spokesperson, Scott Fiedler.

When river levels get back to normal, Florence City officials will asses the damage to McFarland Park. They said there will be a lot of trash to clean up.