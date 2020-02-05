Clear
Floodwaters almost get into Shoals Church

The water did not get into the church.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 9:19 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Valley Grove Baptist Church on old Highway 20 and Morgan Road almost had water in it on Wednesday.

Heavy rains caused the church parking lot to flood for about three hours. The water almost go into the church. Pastor Greg Beasley and others went to the city of Muscle Shoals and go sandbags to put around the church.

"We're definitely in a hurry. I talked with the EMA director a few moments ago storms are firing up in Mississippi so we have about two hours before it starts up again on us," said Beasley.

Fortunately, the water began to go down before more rain fall hit Wednesday night.

