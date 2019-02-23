Clear
Floodwater pushes past manhole covers

Storm drains are challenged to handle all the water.

This week's torential rain has floodwater rushing on top of the ground. But, that water is also surging inside storm drain systems.

Folks are seeing water pushing past manhole covers across the Tennessee Valley.

That's because many of those drainage systems are at capacity with nowhere for water to go but out.

