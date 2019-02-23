This week's torential rain has floodwater rushing on top of the ground. But, that water is also surging inside storm drain systems.
Folks are seeing water pushing past manhole covers across the Tennessee Valley.
That's because many of those drainage systems are at capacity with nowhere for water to go but out.
Related Content
- Floodwater pushes past manhole covers
- Shoals family's home damaged by floodwaters
- Floodwaters shut down Colbert County bridge
- Pair of 2nd inning homers push Auburn past Alabama
- Styrofoam covering area around Huntsville construction site
- Michelle Obama unveils cover for upcoming memoir
- Councilman pushing for historic status
- President pushing for "Space Force"
- Lee cruises past Ardmore 66-40
- Lady Bulldogs power past Auburn
Scroll for more content...