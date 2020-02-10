Flooding worsens as rain persists

Numerous Flood Warnings for both rivers and widespread area flooding remain in effect this evening. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for north Alabama until 6 PM Tuesday for the risk for flash flooding in heavier showers and thunderstorms.

More rain will make its way into north Alabama later tonight. Scattered showers will continue through the morning hours Tuesday before more widespread rainfall arrives tomorrow afternoon and evening. Widespread rain chances continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning before we get a brief break.

Off to our west, a line of showers and storms will be developing along a cold front. This line of storms will arrive Wednesday evening here in north Alabama. Some storms along this line could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes possible. Not only will we see the risk severe storms Wednesday evening, but another round of heavy rain is possible, with an additional one to three inches of rain expected before finally coming to an end Thursday morning. Continue to stay weather aware and do not drive through flooded roadways.