Flooding woes continue in the Shoals after Wednesday's heavy rain

Moody Lane in Cherokee looks like a lake in what would be a field and woods. Some residents' yards are flooded and there are worries the water could get in one home.

"This is my driveway, but I can't access this at all. The water comes over the bottom step to my front porch, so I'm having to put rubber boots on to walk to my house and back to my car," said Tiffany Christopher.

Christopher's home looks like it's surrounded by a pond. She and four generations of family members live next door to each other on Moody Lane and say flooding has never been this bad.

"It's over my grandson's waist in the backyard, that's how deep it is," said Tina Cook, Tiffany's mother and neighbor.

Their properties backup to Orsted's Solar Farm, and the family believes it's the solar farm that's causing these flooding issues for them.

"They cut the terraces down behind us back here and put the panels up. It turned the water on us. Then, they dug a pond, and they keep pumping it on over here," said Cook.

WAAY 31 reached out to Orsted and asked them if the family's allegations are true. An Orsted spokesperson said, "Orsted is aware of the concerns raised by certain Muscle Shoals neighbors - we are working diligently to learn more about the situation."

"They don't care about humans. They're after the money. They bought all the rich people out and left all the little people sitting here to drown," said the matriarch of the family, Nelda Patrick.

The family has contacted the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the Environmental Protection Agency and local officials for help. It's not clear if their flooding woes will get solved, and the water is rising.

The family has also contacted Orsted and has been told the same thing we were, that they're aware of the issues and working more on the situation. The company would not elaborate on what's being done to fix the issues.